Previous
Going to church again. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1571

Going to church again.

We were just checking out the venue for a gig we are doing later in the year, with our good friends, Mariners Away.

It is a very lovely church in Launceston, with fabulous acoustics and a state of the art PA system. We are looking forward to it........ provided we don't get struck down by a lightening bolt before hand. The venue has a capacity of 300, so we are going to be selling tickets very soon.

We seem to be making a habit of playing in churches lately..... I think they may be hoping to convert us scurvy sea dogs.......... Not much chance of that I'm afraid. They will probably be wondering where all the communion wine has gone after we perform there. 😁
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
430% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great venue.
May 1st, 2025  
carol white ace
Looks like a lovely spot to perform
May 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact