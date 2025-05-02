Going to church again.

We were just checking out the venue for a gig we are doing later in the year, with our good friends, Mariners Away.



It is a very lovely church in Launceston, with fabulous acoustics and a state of the art PA system. We are looking forward to it........ provided we don't get struck down by a lightening bolt before hand. The venue has a capacity of 300, so we are going to be selling tickets very soon.



We seem to be making a habit of playing in churches lately..... I think they may be hoping to convert us scurvy sea dogs.......... Not much chance of that I'm afraid. They will probably be wondering where all the communion wine has gone after we perform there. 😁