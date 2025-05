Me and the legendary Captain Blackheart

We just got back from the Brixham Pirate festival where we performed four sets in two days and then went straight on to perform at the Old Ale House in Truro last night. it has been a bit grueling and my voice is reduced to a pathetic croak this morning.



But it was good to catch up with our pirate friends and other pirate bands from Brixham, Including our good buddy and pirate legend Vince (AKA Captain Blackheart)