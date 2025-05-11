Previous
When indoor plants get a bit out of control by swillinbillyflynn
When indoor plants get a bit out of control

In the Stewards House tea rooms, at Heligan. It is really rather nice I thought.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is SO cool!
May 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks like the day of the triffids
May 11th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Nice one!
May 11th, 2025  
