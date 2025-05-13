Previous
I love a bit of wisteria me.... by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1582

I love a bit of wisteria me....

With Kitty in the background.

This gateway looks far less spooky than it did Back in March. https://365project.org/swillinbillyflynn/365-2021/2025-03-31 😁
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Nigel Rogers ace
Beautiful shot, such great colours.
May 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 13th, 2025  
