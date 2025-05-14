Previous
In the jungle - Heligan by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1583

In the jungle - Heligan

It really does look like the land that time forgot.
I expect to see several brontosauruses..... erm.... Brontosauri..... erm............ brontosaurus' erm .......... A brontosaurus and several of his mates, peeping through the undergrowth. 😁
14th May 2025 14th May 25

