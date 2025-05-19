Plymouth Pirate Weekend

Feeling a little lethargic this morning. We were performing at the Plymouth Pirate Weekend yesterday. Three one hour street music sets, in various parts of the town, in the space of four hours, and only half and hour between each set to pack up, dash to the next location and set up ready to go with the next one. Just a little bit exhausting. But hey ho, it's what we do and we were well paid for our efforts, so all's well that ends well, and we all had a fun day.



We spotted these two colourful characters in the audience. They were out walking the plank and enjoying the music.