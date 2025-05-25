Sign up
Previous
Photo 1594
Cormorant
We are feeling a little jaded this morning, after gigging in the Lanivet Inn last night. But we need to kick ourselves into gear, as we have another gig this afternoon at the Ship Inn in Polmear. No rest for the wicked as they. 😁
25th May 2025
25th May 25
3
3
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
14th May 2025 12:26pm
Tags
wildlife
,
sea
,
rocks
,
bird
,
cormorant
Susan Wakely
ace
Stretch your wings like the Cormorant.
May 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice shot
May 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured. I love the rocky foreground.
May 25th, 2025
