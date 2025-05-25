Previous
Cormorant by swillinbillyflynn
Cormorant

We are feeling a little jaded this morning, after gigging in the Lanivet Inn last night. But we need to kick ourselves into gear, as we have another gig this afternoon at the Ship Inn in Polmear. No rest for the wicked as they. 😁
Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
Susan Wakely ace
Stretch your wings like the Cormorant.
May 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot
May 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured. I love the rocky foreground.
May 25th, 2025  
