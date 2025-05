I'm not sure why......

This cow is giving me the stink-eye...........



Kitty and I are having a bit of a chill out day today after 2 gigs over the weekend. Us old-timers can still rock with the best of them....... it just takes us a little bit longer to recover than the youngsters in our pirate crew.



Although playing in a band with an age range of 16 to 83, there are some who still consider Kitty and I to be young whippersnappers and quite possibly spring chickens. πŸ˜„πŸ”πŸ”πŸ˜„