Mevagissey

Fishermen's cottages dating back to the 17th and 18th century...... Oh and a recently built, out of place out of context fake Art Deco monstrosity, top right . Not sure how they got planning permission for that. But unfortunately, local planning departments in Cornwall do seem to be prone to greased palms and back handers. There are several more recent builds on the top layer but at least some effort has been made to blend in with the look and feel of this historic setting. 😟