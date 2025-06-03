Sign up
Previous
Photo 1603
Lovely to see
red squirrels still thriving on the Scillies. Spotted this one being well fed on Tresco island,
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
6
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
4379
photos
141
followers
163
following
439% complete
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
31st May 2025 10:33am
Tags
red
,
squirrel
,
scillies
,
tresco
Kitty Hawke
ace
They are fabulous....so pleased to see them looking so well-fed and happy. (I would also be well fed and happy living on Tresco) !
June 3rd, 2025
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@cutekitty
I didn't think you liked hazel nuts........ I'll get you a bag when we go shopping. 😄
June 3rd, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
We have two Hazel nut trees, but never get any fruit from them as our resident grey squizzer runs off with them all !
June 3rd, 2025
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Love its little feet!
June 3rd, 2025
Neil
ace
Such a rare sight these days.
June 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful to see a red squirrel… great moment
June 3rd, 2025
