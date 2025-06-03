Previous
Lovely to see by swillinbillyflynn
Lovely to see

red squirrels still thriving on the Scillies. Spotted this one being well fed on Tresco island,
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
Kitty Hawke ace
They are fabulous....so pleased to see them looking so well-fed and happy. (I would also be well fed and happy living on Tresco) !
June 3rd, 2025  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@cutekitty I didn't think you liked hazel nuts........ I'll get you a bag when we go shopping. 😄
June 3rd, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
We have two Hazel nut trees, but never get any fruit from them as our resident grey squizzer runs off with them all !
June 3rd, 2025  
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Love its little feet!
June 3rd, 2025  
Neil ace
Such a rare sight these days.
June 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful to see a red squirrel… great moment
June 3rd, 2025  
