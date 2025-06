Figureheads

Some of the great collection at the Valhalla figurehead museum on the Isle of Tresco.



The Scilly Isles have always been notoriously dangerous to sailors and mariners over the years. They lie on the main route coming up from Spain and Portugal to the UK mainland. They have more shipwrecks in their waters than any other location in the world.



Many of the figureheads in the Valhalla collection have been salvaged from these shipwrecks over the years. Well worth a visit if you are ever on Tresco.