Coastal Defences
Photo 1612

Coastal Defences

I'm always amazed at how well these WW2 defensive buildings have survived. This one is located on Spit Beach, just outside of Par in Cornwall.
12th June 2025

Swillin' Billy Flynn

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
