Previous
Photo 1613
Mermaid
Off to Falmouth Friday morning, to perform as part of their International Shanty Festival. Rocky sea shanties and piratical shenanigans.
Five gigs over 3 days. It is one of our favourite events of the year and it does tend to get a bit messy. See you all on Monday...... if us and our livers survive. 🏴☠️😁
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
0
0
Tags
festival
,
pirates
,
mermaid
,
shanty
,
falmouth
