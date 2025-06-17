Previous
Back home again by swillinbillyflynn
Back home again

After a brilliant weekend in Falmouth. 5 stonking gigs with enthusiastic audiences. A little shattered but happy crew.

We also manages to collect £1400 in our charity buckets for the RNLI.

This is a selfie with the audience, taken from the Church Street on Sunday afternoon.
Susan Wakely ace
Great selfie and audience.
June 17th, 2025  
