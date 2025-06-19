Previous
Look out..........

There's pirates about. Having a bit of a rest and waiting to go onstage at the Falmouth international Shanty Festival.

Kitty and I with some of our crewmates, Shelley Shiraz, Loralie Fortuna and Maisy Kneebone.

Still buzzing from a great weekend. 5 really good rocking gigs with large and enthusiastic audiences.
