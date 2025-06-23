Previous
The Birds by swillinbillyflynn
The Birds

Did you know, the Daphne Du Maurier's novel "The Birds", which was the basis for the Alfred Hitchcock film of the name, was inspired by Cornish seagulls.

I'm not at all surprised. They can be a bit scary, particularly if you are eating fish and chips. 😄
