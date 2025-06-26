Previous
Oh, did you want to use this laptop? by swillinbillyflynn
Oh, did you want to use this laptop?

I'm sorry, this desk space is not currently available, please try again later.

The hot desking arrangements in my house, don't seem to be working very well at the moment.

It seems that I am subservient to no one................... except my cats. 😁
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
Joan Robillard ace
Been there.
June 26th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha.....so true !
June 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It sure makes you feel loved & wanted. Super photo 😊
June 26th, 2025  
