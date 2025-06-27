Previous
A Cornish Mermaid by swillinbillyflynn
A Cornish Mermaid

And her friends. Traditional Cornish pottery, spotted in the Mevagissey Museum.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Chrissie ace
Cute
June 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 27th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
Love these figures.
June 27th, 2025  
