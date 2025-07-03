Sign up
Previous
Photo 1632
Looks like gin'o'clock
Well it is for Kitty, I'm having a nice cold Newcastle Brown. 😁
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
2
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
4408
photos
138
followers
160
following
447% complete
View this month »
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
2nd July 2025 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitty
,
ale
,
garden
,
brown
,
gin
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely sunshine......the gin wasn't bad either !
July 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
That's a big gin! a beautiful image with wonderful colour combinations and a great looking Kitty.
July 3rd, 2025
