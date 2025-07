8 out of 10 Kitties who expressed a preference........

Would go for pirates over princes any day.



And as for knights in shining armour, She tells me they are seriously overrated.



If you need someone to come to your defence, A knight in rusty battered armour is a much better bet. He will definitely know what he's doing and probably knows how to fight...... Whereas the knight in shinning armour will be far too busy polishing his breastplate and preening in front of the mirror to come to your aid.



Wise words indeed from a lady who knows. 😁🏴‍☠️