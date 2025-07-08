Sign up
Photo 1635
Photo 1635
I don't know why,
but I just love this door. It is the entrance to "The Old Bakery" which is one of the more interesting music venues in Truro.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
1
1
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
17th May 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
Suzanne
ace
I can see why you like it!
July 6th, 2025
