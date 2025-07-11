Previous
Kitty, out shopping for a bargain by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1639

Kitty, out shopping for a bargain

We are on our Holi bobs in Devon at the moment. So a day out to Newton Abbot is always in order. This town just has so many really good charity shops,

Our haul for the day included a beautiful black brocade waistcoat and a couple of nice wooden boxes for me, a very pretty scarf/shawl, A large and rather beautiful Mr and Mrs cat ornament, a Murano glass vase, and a Romany style ceramic dish for Kitty. We did well.

Of to Topsham tomorrow, for a visit to their very nice and very massive antique shop.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
449% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Looking good.
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact