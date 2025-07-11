Kitty, out shopping for a bargain

We are on our Holi bobs in Devon at the moment. So a day out to Newton Abbot is always in order. This town just has so many really good charity shops,



Our haul for the day included a beautiful black brocade waistcoat and a couple of nice wooden boxes for me, a very pretty scarf/shawl, A large and rather beautiful Mr and Mrs cat ornament, a Murano glass vase, and a Romany style ceramic dish for Kitty. We did well.



Of to Topsham tomorrow, for a visit to their very nice and very massive antique shop.