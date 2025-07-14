Previous
This was how hot it got in Devon last weekend by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1643

This was how hot it got in Devon last weekend

The pavements got so hot, the poor pigeons were using dog drinking bowls to cool their feet down.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Kitty Hawke ace
I felt like doing that too !
July 14th, 2025  
