Previous
The secret lives of mannequins #64 by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1645

The secret lives of mannequins #64

The indignity of it all.................. It's not an easy life being a charity shop mannequin, particularly when the staff have an odd sense of humour. 😟
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL!
July 16th, 2025  
kali ace
I have a memory of a made a skirt made out of ties , might have been my sister who made it , some of the fabrics back in the day were pretty nice.
July 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Enlightening.
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact