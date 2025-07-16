Sign up
Previous
Photo 1645
The secret lives of mannequins #64
The indignity of it all.................. It's not an easy life being a charity shop mannequin, particularly when the staff have an odd sense of humour. 😟
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
3
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
4421
photos
137
followers
160
following
450% complete
View this month
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
mannequin
Mags
ace
LOL!
July 16th, 2025
kali
ace
I have a memory of a made a skirt made out of ties , might have been my sister who made it , some of the fabrics back in the day were pretty nice.
July 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Enlightening.
July 16th, 2025
