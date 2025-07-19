Sign up
Photo 1648
Stegosaurus
I really didn't expect to run into one of those in the middle of Exmouth.
I'm glad the scientists are making dinosaurs bit more colourful these days. I always felt sad for them being all dull and grey. 😁
19th July 2025
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
365 - 2021 onwards
Canon EOS 850D
10th July 2025 1:10pm
dinosaur
stegosaurus
