River dart by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1654

River dart

"Dart, Cruel river Dart
every year you claim a heart
You've taken hers
You've broken mine
You cruel cold river"

Steve Knightly

Tune - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVZKUrynqZM&list=RDQVZKUrynqZM&start_radio=1
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

ace
Photo Details

