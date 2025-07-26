Previous
The secret lives of mannequins #66 by swillinbillyflynn
The secret lives of mannequins #66

The ongoing woes of charity shop manniquins. As if the dress isn't bad enough..... they could at least get the poor girls wig on straight. 😟
Annie D ace
hahaha I love the colours and patterns in the dress
July 26th, 2025  
