Photo 1656
The secret lives of mannequins #66
The ongoing woes of charity shop manniquins. As if the dress isn't bad enough..... they could at least get the poor girls wig on straight. 😟
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
Annie D
ace
hahaha I love the colours and patterns in the dress
July 26th, 2025
