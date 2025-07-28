Previous
Art in St. Austell by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1658

Art in St. Austell

A lot of money has been spent on art projects in St. Austell, in an attempt to brighten the place up.

Some like the mermaid bench, I actually quite like................. some like this huge plastic totem pole, no so.........
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Annie D ace
very colorful!
July 28th, 2025  
