Previous
Photo 1658
Art in St. Austell
A lot of money has been spent on art projects in St. Austell, in an attempt to brighten the place up.
Some like the mermaid bench, I actually quite like................. some like this huge plastic totem pole, no so.........
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
Annie D
ace
very colorful!
July 28th, 2025
