Happy campers 3

We seem to have bought ourselves a campervan.



After years of camping in tents....... This all feels a little decadent. Sitting in bed watching TV, in our nice heated home from home. we couldn't ask for more. We have named her Marina, and may have gone a bit overboard with the mermaid theme. We look forward to many years of adventures with her. 😁🧜🏻‍♀️🧜🏻