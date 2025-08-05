Previous
Kitty
Kitty

And a very large G&T. Go big or go home we always say. 😁

On our way today, to spend 5 days in a field in Oxfordshire. The Cropredy music festival is always one of our favourite outings of the year.

WiFi will be non-existent, so we will see you all next week. 😁

Kitty Hawke ace
Awww....that was a lovely day in Newquay........(G & T wasn't bad either).....
August 5th, 2025  
