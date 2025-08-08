Previous
Plumhall by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1668

Plumhall

Saw these guys at the Cropredy music festival and loved them a very talented husband and wife team.

You can have a listen to them here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n88D6PxaNV0
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

ace
