Robert Plant

My celebrity lookalike, so everyone tells me....... However, I would contend that he looks how I will look in 20 years time.😁



Just back from Cropredy music festival. Saw some really great bands including the Deborah Bonham band (John Bonham's sister). and as a special treat, Robert Plant came on stage, and sang a couple of classic Led Zep songs, with her and the band. Brilliant. he still has that amazing voice and that awesome stage presence. A living legend and a national treasure, if ever there was one.



The new camper van made the 550 mile round trip with no problems, and was so much more comfortable and civilized than the tent. I can't see us going back to the tent any time soon. 😄



We spent 5 days off grid in a field with Kitty's daughter Hazel, and our bestie Shelley Shiraz. Great music, great company, and many intoxicating beverages were consumed....... A really great weekend all round.