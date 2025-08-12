Previous
We do like a drop (or two) of Sparkling Shiraz. by swillinbillyflynn
We do like a drop (or two) of Sparkling Shiraz.

Just had 12 bottles delivered, That should last a week or two. 😁🍷
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

@swillinbillyflynn
JackieR ace
Didny know Jacobs Creek did a fizzy red!!
August 16th, 2025  
