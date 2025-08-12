Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1673
We do like a drop (or two) of Sparkling Shiraz.
Just had 12 bottles delivered, That should last a week or two. 😁🍷
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
1
0
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
4453
photos
139
followers
162
following
459% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
16th August 2025 3:43pm
wine
sparkling
shiraz
JackieR
ace
Didny know Jacobs Creek did a fizzy red!!
August 16th, 2025
