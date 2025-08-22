Sign up
Photo 1683
Flower
I don't usually do flowers, but sometimes when I have a large gap somewhere in my journal, the dahlias come to rescue. 😁
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
1
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
4502
photos
140
followers
163
following
472% complete
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
28th September 2025 12:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
Mags
ace
So pretty!
October 3rd, 2025
