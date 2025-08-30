Captain & The Blades

One of our local care homes in St. Austell, were putting on a pirate themed party, for the residents. So we thought it would be rude not turn up and provide some entertainment for them.



They absolutely loved it and have booked us to come back again in November. People always assume that elderly people in care homes, would want to hear Vera Lynn songs..... but they couldn't be more wrong, These people in their seventies and eighties grew up in the sixties and seventies, and they are bored witless with endless bloody Vera Lyne. So we got a bit experimental and were pleasantly surprised, to find them all singing along to things like our Thin Lizzy style rendition of Whisky in the jar, Wild thing, and Born to be be wild.



The residents, their families, the care home staff and us pirates, had a great afternoon. and they made a rum soaked fruit cake for us, which was delicious.



The only worry was that with Kitty turning 75 next month and me now pushing 70, we were concerned that they might not let us out. 😁



For the avoidance of any confusion Captain & The Blades (Myself, Kitty, Shelley Shiraz and Belladonna the poisoner) is a different thing to the Pirates of St. Piran. We define our sound as "Folk Punk" and play in a sort of high energy folk rock style. We play at various local folk/roots/acoustic clubs, music festivals and at venues where a full on 25 piece Pirate band just wouldn't fit.