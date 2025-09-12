Previous
Truro Cathedral by swillinbillyflynn
Truro Cathedral

A masterpiece of Victorian gothic architecture. Looks just like a very elegant medieval cathedral...... but building work started in 1880 and finished in 1910.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

JackieR ace
And smack bang in the middle of town!!!
September 12th, 2025  
Shirley ace
It certainly is a stunning Cathedral I was blown away by it when we went in it a cool perspiration
September 12th, 2025  
