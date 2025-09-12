Sign up
Previous
Photo 1693
Truro Cathedral
A masterpiece of Victorian gothic architecture. Looks just like a very elegant medieval cathedral...... but building work started in 1880 and finished in 1910.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
2
1
Tags
cathedral
,
truro
JackieR
ace
And smack bang in the middle of town!!!
September 12th, 2025
Shirley
ace
It certainly is a stunning Cathedral I was blown away by it when we went in it a cool perspiration
September 12th, 2025
