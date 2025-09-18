Previous
The birthday girl by swillinbillyflynn
The birthday girl

We have good news and bad news..... The good news is that we are on our Holi-bobs in the campervan this week. Celebrating our 25th wedding anniversary and Kitty's 75th birthday. Not great weather but we are having fun and enjoying our break.

The bad news...... Is that Kitty has had a large lump come up on her neck, After ultrasound-scans CAT scans, an MRI scan and 5 different biopsies, She has been diagnosed with Lymphoma ( a form of blood cancer). This is something which is treatable and we are staying very positive and upbeat . Initially this will mean Chemotherapy and may require radiotherapy if the chemo doesn't work.

This has come as a bit of a bolt out of the blue as she has always seemed to be forever young, and is as fit as a fishmongers cat. All I can say is that if the power of love has any affect on such things, she will probably live forever. 💖

Dianne ace
Have a lovely time away in your van - congratulations on both the wedding anniversary and Kitty’s birthday. It’s hard having to face medical issues, so I hope the treatment goes smoothly.
September 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Hang on in there, the NHS will do all it can to look after you both. X
September 18th, 2025  
carol white ace
Sorry to hear of Kitty's diagnosis, thinking of her and wishing her all the best. Hope she has a lovely birthday, and a Happy Anniversary to you both.
September 18th, 2025  
