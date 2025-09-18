The birthday girl

We have good news and bad news..... The good news is that we are on our Holi-bobs in the campervan this week. Celebrating our 25th wedding anniversary and Kitty's 75th birthday. Not great weather but we are having fun and enjoying our break.



The bad news...... Is that Kitty has had a large lump come up on her neck, After ultrasound-scans CAT scans, an MRI scan and 5 different biopsies, She has been diagnosed with Lymphoma ( a form of blood cancer). This is something which is treatable and we are staying very positive and upbeat . Initially this will mean Chemotherapy and may require radiotherapy if the chemo doesn't work.



This has come as a bit of a bolt out of the blue as she has always seemed to be forever young, and is as fit as a fishmongers cat. All I can say is that if the power of love has any affect on such things, she will probably live forever. 💖



