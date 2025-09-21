Sign up
Photo 1702
Avoided this pub.......
We sneaked past and fortunately they didn't spot us. Just as well, as I was carrying a hipflask full of contraband Amaretto....... Well, you need a little something to make Starbucks coffee taste a bit more palatable. 😁🏴☠️
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
0
0
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
Tags
pub
,
sign
,
house
,
customs
,
ameretto
