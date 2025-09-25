Padstow (or Padstein as the locals call it)

Over the last 25 years, I have watched Padstow change from a sleepy, picturesque Cornish fishing village to an upmarket commercialised shadow of it's former self. This is mostly due the Rick Stein effect.



I know he has brought in lots of upmarket tourist trade and the area has benefited financially from his presence, however, there is a huge downside to all this. These days most of the restaurants, cafes and even the fish and chip shops are owned and run by Ric Stein, with the inevitable price hike associated with his name.



When we visited last week the harbour had just one fishing boat moored there, and about 20 floating gin palaces. All the quirky and interesting independent shops are being priced out of the market, and are being replaced by he big chain stores, Trespass, Mountain Warehouse, Timberland etc.



Basically, a lot the Cornish charm of the village has been gentrified out of existence. and the Cornish accent seems to have been completely erased and replaced by upcountry, upmarket folk who have snapped up property in the village as second homes.



Some people seem to like it this way, but I liked it as it used to be before Rick Stein took over the place.