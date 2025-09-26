Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1706
Not just "A" seafood restaurant...........
But "THE" Seafood restaurant, apparently. Dear old Rick Stein, some say.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
4483
photos
140
followers
162
following
467% complete
View this month »
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
18th September 2025 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
restaurant
,
seafood
,
stein
,
rick
,
padstow
,
padstein
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture, but I believe we have the seafood restaurant here.😁
September 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking building. Let’s hope it offer better food than had in one of his restaurants.
September 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close