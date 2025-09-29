There is good news and bad news.....

Just back from Treliske hospital in Truro.



The bad news is that Kitty has Stage 3 non Hodgkin's Lymphoma, It has spread from her thyroid to a gland near one of her kidneys.



The good news is that she starts 6 months of chemo next week hopefully, and the consultant tells us that there is a 76% chance that it will drive lymphoma into remission. Which are pretty good odds, so we are felling very optimistic. and even if the chemo doesn't do the trick, there are several other treatments that can be used to kill it off.



She is a bit concerned that her hair will fall out, but I have promised to buy her the prettiest wig we can find...... and it should all grow back after 6 months. 👱🏻‍♀️😁

