There is good news and bad news..... by swillinbillyflynn
There is good news and bad news.....

Just back from Treliske hospital in Truro.

The bad news is that Kitty has Stage 3 non Hodgkin's Lymphoma, It has spread from her thyroid to a gland near one of her kidneys.

The good news is that she starts 6 months of chemo next week hopefully, and the consultant tells us that there is a 76% chance that it will drive lymphoma into remission. Which are pretty good odds, so we are felling very optimistic. and even if the chemo doesn't do the trick, there are several other treatments that can be used to kill it off.

She is a bit concerned that her hair will fall out, but I have promised to buy her the prettiest wig we can find...... and it should all grow back after 6 months. 👱🏻‍♀️😁
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Diana ace
My heart goes out to the two of you, Billy. Kitty is looking as radiant as always! Where there's a will, there's a way. A lot has to do with a positive attitude, which fortunately, both of you have. My thoughts and prayers will be with you during this difficult time. Sending positive vibes and good luck with the therapy 🙏🏻❤️
September 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Prayers going up for Kitty and you.
September 29th, 2025  
