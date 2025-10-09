Previous
Professional Inspiration by swillinbillyflynn
Professional Inspiration

Over the years, I have been inspired, by music, art, literature, poetry, nature, a smile, a conversation, clouds, waves, storms, and a million other curious and interesting things.

I have to say, the world is so full of wonders and inspiration, that if you have to pay someone to inspire you, then maybe, the arts are not for you. 😁
JackieR ace
There's always AI!!!!
October 9th, 2025  
