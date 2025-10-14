Previous
My 1960 Framus Star Bass by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1736

My 1960 Framus Star Bass

I have swapped out the original pickup for a very similar looking (but much better sounding) Rickenbacker pickup. and it now sounds as good as it looks. One of my most treasured possessions.

It is almost as old as me, but in considerably better condition. 😁
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which is...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact