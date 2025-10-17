Aeolian Wind Harp

The Aeolian wind harp is a musical instrument that is played by the wind. Named after Aeolus, the ancient Greek god of the wind, the traditional Aeolian harp is a wooden box, with a sound hole, and strings stretched across it. Small wooden balls are suspended on thin cotton, so that they can swing easily in the wind and bounce off the strings, producing a very pretty rhythmic tinkling sound.



It is often placed by a slightly opened window where the wind can blow across the instrument to produce gentle melodic tunes. A sort of ancient ancestor of modern wind chimes.



You can tune the strings to any chord you wish, depending on your mood. I have two of them, one I keep tuned to C for a bright upbeat sound, the other to Am for a more thoughtful, melancholy feel.