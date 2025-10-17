Previous
The Aeolian wind harp is a musical instrument that is played by the wind. Named after Aeolus, the ancient Greek god of the wind, the traditional Aeolian harp is a wooden box, with a sound hole, and strings stretched across it. Small wooden balls are suspended on thin cotton, so that they can swing easily in the wind and bounce off the strings, producing a very pretty rhythmic tinkling sound.

It is often placed by a slightly opened window where the wind can blow across the instrument to produce gentle melodic tunes. A sort of ancient ancestor of modern wind chimes.

You can tune the strings to any chord you wish, depending on your mood. I have two of them, one I keep tuned to C for a bright upbeat sound, the other to Am for a more thoughtful, melancholy feel.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a joy to own one of these ❤️ A treasure.
October 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
It is beautiful, did you buy it or did you make it
October 17th, 2025  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@onewing Funnily enough, I bought this one in a charity shop for just £3, which was the bargain of the centaury, given the time and craftsmanship that goes into making them. 😁
October 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow lucky you it is gorgeous. I wish I could find a bargain like that
October 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
It's such a pleading shape too
October 17th, 2025  
