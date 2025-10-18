Desmond

Desmond isn't the most agreeable of seagulls. Whatever you think, he will always have a different view point on the matter. Particularly when it comes to subjects such as, who's chips are these? Who's roof should I nest on? and who's car should I poo all over?



I'm off this afternoon, for two days of gigging with the pirates crew at the Mevagissey Shanty festival.



Sadly it will be the first gig we've done without Kitty providing the percussion for us in many years. We will miss here terribly.



She has had her first lot of chemo earlier in the week, and is feeling OK, but given that the chemo tends to knock out the immune system, she has been advised to avoid confined crowded spaces, like pubs and music venues packed full of scurvy pirates.



Fortunately, Mevagissey is only five miles away from home and I only need to abandon her for a few hours each day😁