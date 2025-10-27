Sign up
Photo 1745
Derek the worm
We have a whole family of terracotta worms. If a new plant needs a bit of encouragement, we just pop a worm in it's pot to provide moral support. It usually does the job
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
1
0
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
4527
photos
139
followers
163
following
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
Tags
plant
,
worm
Susan Wakely
ace
Derek looks a fun character.
November 1st, 2025
