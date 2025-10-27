Previous
Derek the worm by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1745

Derek the worm

We have a whole family of terracotta worms. If a new plant needs a bit of encouragement, we just pop a worm in it's pot to provide moral support. It usually does the job
Susan Wakely ace
Derek looks a fun character.
November 1st, 2025  
