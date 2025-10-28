Previous
Luna cat by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1745

Luna cat

Sorry both Kitty and I have not been on here much for the past week of so. Sadly Kitty had a bad reaction to her first chemo session and was taken into hospital. They said her blood had zero white cells and put her into isolation for best part of a week, until she started producing them again.I has to wear full PPE just to visit her.

The good news is that they tell us, this is a good sign that the chemo is doing a great job, and is killing of the cancer really well. So good news in the end.

Then just as I got her home again, I had to go in for a cataract op. But that has gone extremely well and I can now see for miles. We are just hoping that Kitty won't have such a bad reaction for next session of chemo next week. 😁
28th October 2025

