When I was a teenager (in-between playing with Brontosauruses and pterodactyls 😁) I used to roadie for a group called Deke Leonards Iceberg. Deke was a bit of a hero of mine, and I was chuffed to bits when he took me on as his guitar tech. I learned a lot about playing guitar from him and had a brilliant time touring with the band.
The problem with making this info public, is that everyone I know starts bringing me their guitars and basses, not to mention mandolins and ukuleles, ans asking me to give them a service, change the strings and do general repairs for then.
This electro-acoustic bass belongs to my step daughter's (Kitty's daughter). And I have just given it a full service and clean up for her.
I really ought to start charging for my services, I would get rich pretty quickly if I did. 😁