Happy All Hallows

We got plenty of treats in for the trick or treaters..... but as usual none of them managed to run the gauntlet of our front garden. It might be the fact that our front garden is granite walled and the house is set back about 150 yards from the front gate. and the choice of two paths may have confused them, Or maybe it was the large statues of gargoyles, dragons and other assorted demonic creatures........ And we don't talk about the dark and creepy pond with it's resident brontosaurus.



That's the problem with children today, no backbone and no sense of adventure. Oh well, more treats for us. Mwaaaaahahaha! 💀👻😮