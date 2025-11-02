Previous
Photo 1751

People look shocked........

but are never actually shocked, when they see the vintage white bakerite light switches we have in most of our rooms.

I love them. Despite their age, they are all in full working order, I know this because I lovingly renovated every single one of them when I rewired the house.

They fit in well with our Victorian decor. And we will never replace them with modern ones. I'm still looking for a couple of these to replace a couple of modern ones we have in some rooms. 💡⚡😁
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
How interesting! What is the circa?
November 2nd, 2025  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@marylandgirl58 As far as I can tell, they date back to between 1910 - 1920.
November 2nd, 2025  
