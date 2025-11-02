Sign up
Previous
Photo 1751
People look shocked........
but are never actually shocked, when they see the vintage white bakerite light switches we have in most of our rooms.
I love them. Despite their age, they are all in full working order, I know this because I lovingly renovated every single one of them when I rewired the house.
They fit in well with our Victorian decor. And we will never replace them with modern ones. I'm still looking for a couple of these to replace a couple of modern ones we have in some rooms. 💡⚡😁
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
2
3
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for over ten years now and am Still really enjoying it. I am also part of the team, which...
4528
photos
139
followers
163
following
479% complete
View this month »
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
1st November 2025 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
switches
,
bakerite
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
How interesting! What is the circa?
November 2nd, 2025
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@marylandgirl58
As far as I can tell, they date back to between 1910 - 1920.
November 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
