People look shocked........

but are never actually shocked, when they see the vintage white bakerite light switches we have in most of our rooms.



I love them. Despite their age, they are all in full working order, I know this because I lovingly renovated every single one of them when I rewired the house.



They fit in well with our Victorian decor. And we will never replace them with modern ones. I'm still looking for a couple of these to replace a couple of modern ones we have in some rooms. 💡⚡😁